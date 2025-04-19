Mariner LLC Increases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,787,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,756,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,537 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,314,000 after purchasing an additional 919,424 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,999,000 after purchasing an additional 685,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2,746.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 502,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,487,000 after purchasing an additional 484,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target (up from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $277.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.88.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $210.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $193.86 and a one year high of $275.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.38.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. The trade was a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.