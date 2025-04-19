Synovus Financial Corp Sells 3,573 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3,267.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,667,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320,822 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,074,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,253,000 after acquiring an additional 772,961 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,035,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,260,000 after acquiring an additional 238,666 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,027,000 after purchasing an additional 445,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,659,000.

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $25.58.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

