Mariner LLC Grows Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $649,318,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 8,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,381,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $360,204,000 after buying an additional 2,352,543 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,204,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,329,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,976,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,774 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.7 %

ROST stock opened at $139.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $163.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.48 and its 200 day moving average is $142.88.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $657,097.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,400,425.20. This trade represents a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $1,481,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,364. This trade represents a 15.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,398 shares of company stock worth $4,439,950 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

