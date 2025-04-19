Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 10,000 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.18% of Kimball Electronics worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 358.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Kimball Electronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.18. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $24.45.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

