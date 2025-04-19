Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KIM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,868,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,636,000. B&I Capital AG raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 509,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KIM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

KIM opened at $20.58 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. On average, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.