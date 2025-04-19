The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In related news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $186,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,252.75. This trade represents a 28.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

