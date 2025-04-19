Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 2,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $151.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $787.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $125.78 and a one year high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

