Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IonQ by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IonQ by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,260,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after buying an additional 75,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IonQ by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199,360 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in IonQ by 1,348.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in IonQ by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 2.50.
Several brokerages have recently commented on IONQ. DA Davidson decreased their price target on IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
