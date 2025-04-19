Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 4,000 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 1,011.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 291.5% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UMH. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

UMH Properties Price Performance

Shares of UMH stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of ($126.74) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.