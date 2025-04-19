Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $38.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

