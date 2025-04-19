Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,868,000 after acquiring an additional 148,003 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,032,236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,087,000 after purchasing an additional 45,045 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,566,000 after buying an additional 609,554 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,642,000 after buying an additional 23,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.88.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.9 %

CHTR opened at $338.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $415.27. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

