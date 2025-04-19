Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 31,439 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,439 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWI. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 808.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush downgraded SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $18.49 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.88.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

