Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 500 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE KEYS opened at $135.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $186.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.