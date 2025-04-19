Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth $170,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 762,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,405,000 after acquiring an additional 93,719 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TME. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

