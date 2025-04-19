Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 250,000 Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLA shares. TD Securities raised shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Orla Mining Price Performance

Orla Mining stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,125.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

