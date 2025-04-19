NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 4,549 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,003,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,074,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 525,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,886,000 after buying an additional 13,279 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 372,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,747,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $99.48 and a twelve month high of $127.15. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.93 and its 200 day moving average is $120.61.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

