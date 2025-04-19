Morgan Stanley Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $250.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. Daiwa America raised shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.25.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $221.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. Workday has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.52, for a total value of $17,246,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,729,781.44. This represents a 39.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $1,607,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,556,522. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

