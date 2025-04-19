UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Receives $51.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on UL Solutions from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ULS

Insider Buying and Selling at UL Solutions

Institutional Trading of UL Solutions

In other UL Solutions news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $102,714.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,105. The trade was a 17.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in UL Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Baker Chad R lifted its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 47.4% in the first quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in UL Solutions by 75.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in UL Solutions during the first quarter worth about $417,000.

UL Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ULS opened at $55.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.34. UL Solutions has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.54 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UL Solutions will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

About UL Solutions

(Get Free Report

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.