Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.58.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SFTC shares. Scotiabank downgraded Softchoice from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ATB Capital lowered shares of Softchoice from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Softchoice from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cormark downgraded shares of Softchoice from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$25.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut Softchoice from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of -0.14. Softchoice has a fifty-two week low of C$16.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.57.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions, and IT procurement services; network and security support solutions.

