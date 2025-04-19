Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Separately, Northland Securities set a $23.00 price target on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

SERV opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. Serve Robotics has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $310.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54.

In other news, CEO Ali Kashani sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $34,196.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,225,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,710,096.92. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $90,704. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter worth about $71,534,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $9,066,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,274,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 544,537 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,629,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,672,000.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

