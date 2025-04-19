Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Glj Research boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

Get Cameco alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cameco

Cameco Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.74. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.