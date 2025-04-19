SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised shares of SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SoundThinking Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in SoundThinking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in SoundThinking by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SoundThinking during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SoundThinking by 6,553.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SSTI opened at $15.87 on Friday. SoundThinking has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $201.01 million, a P/E ratio of -132.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.30). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SoundThinking will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoundThinking

)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Read More

