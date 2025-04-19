SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised shares of SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.
SSTI opened at $15.87 on Friday. SoundThinking has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $201.01 million, a P/E ratio of -132.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66.
SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.30). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SoundThinking will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.
