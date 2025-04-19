Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Emera from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Emera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Emera

Emera Stock Performance

Emera Announces Dividend

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$61.03 on Monday. Emera has a 52 week low of C$44.13 and a 52 week high of C$63.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.40%.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.