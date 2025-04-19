RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $128.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $172.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. RTX has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $136.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.83.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, research analysts predict that RTX will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $2,100,981.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $7,763,124.60. This represents a 21.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

