Contrasting Southern (NYSE:SO) & Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI)

Southern (NYSE:SO) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Southern has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southern and Aqua Power Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern $26.72 billion 3.77 $3.98 billion $4.01 22.87 Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A $560,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

This table compares Southern and Aqua Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern 16.47% 12.23% 3.11% Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Southern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Southern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Southern and Aqua Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern 0 9 5 0 2.36 Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

Southern currently has a consensus target price of $92.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.34%. Given Southern’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southern is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Summary

Southern beats Aqua Power Systems on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations. In addition, it owns and operates nuclear, coal, hydro, cogeneration, solar, wind, battery storage, and fuel cell facilities. Further, the constructs, operates, and maintains approximately 77,900 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 157 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 8.9 million electric and gas utility customers. Further, it develops distributed energy and resilience solutions; deploys microgrids for commercial, industrial, governmental, and utility customers; and offers digital wireless communications and fiber optics services. The Southern Company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

