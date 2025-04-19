DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF) versus Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) Financial Analysis

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF – Get Free Report) and DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Battle North Gold and DeFi Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A DeFi Technologies $7.67 million 92.31 -$15.03 million $0.17 12.76

DeFi Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Battle North Gold.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62% DeFi Technologies N/A 184.49% 13.66%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Battle North Gold and DeFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Battle North Gold and DeFi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battle North Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00 DeFi Technologies 0 0 0 3 4.00

Given Battle North Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Battle North Gold is more favorable than DeFi Technologies.

Summary

DeFi Technologies beats Battle North Gold on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battle North Gold

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc., a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments. It also participates in decentralized blockchain networks by processing data transactions that contribute to network security and stability, governance, and transaction validation. In addition, the company invests in decentralized finance companies in early-stage ventures. Further, it offers node management of decentralized protocols to support governance, security, and transaction validation for their networks. The company was formerly known as Valour Inc. and changed its name to DeFi Technologies Inc. in July 2023. DeFi Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

