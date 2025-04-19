Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.13.

ONTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total transaction of $7,671,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,492 shares in the company, valued at $32,986,341.48. This represents a 18.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 1,588.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $31,175,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.2% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $114.92 on Monday. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $98.21 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.36.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

