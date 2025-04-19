Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives $14.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 price target for the company.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 35,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $491,410.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,847.36. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,044. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,498 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 50.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,308 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 30,088 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 218.0% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 4,426 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 97.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,955 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,515 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $18.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.89.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.