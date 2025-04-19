Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

BIRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Birkenstock by 59.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Birkenstock by 370.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 20,607 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Birkenstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 49.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after buying an additional 133,212 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIRK stock opened at $47.60 on Monday. Birkenstock has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average is $51.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $385.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.80 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Birkenstock will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

