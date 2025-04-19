Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.50.
BIRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.
BIRK stock opened at $47.60 on Monday. Birkenstock has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average is $51.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71.
Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $385.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.80 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Birkenstock will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.
