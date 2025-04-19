Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Receives $123.33 Average PT from Analysts

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $117.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $175.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,208,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,008,000 after buying an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 989,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,189,000 after acquiring an additional 283,854 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 929,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,621,000 after acquiring an additional 405,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5,437.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 559,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,027,000 after purchasing an additional 548,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

PRAX stock opened at $33.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.10. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $91.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.66.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.76) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 9,409.22% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

