Arch Biopartners (NYSE:ARCH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Biopartners (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Arch Biopartners Price Performance

NYSE ARCH opened at $134.83 on Wednesday. Arch Biopartners has a 12 month low of $116.44 and a 12 month high of $180.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arch Biopartners stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Biopartners Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

