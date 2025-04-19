Brokerages Set Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Target Price at $9.57

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aurora Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.77. Aurora Innovation has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Aurora Innovation will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 13.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 15.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,183,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,325,000 after buying an additional 2,920,653 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 173.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,381,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after buying an additional 1,512,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,709,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after buying an additional 1,388,307 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

