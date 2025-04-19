Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBCF. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

SBCF opened at $22.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 50.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 811.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

