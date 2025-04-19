Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Xcel Brands to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.
Xcel Brands Trading Down 3.4 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,452,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 10.37% of Xcel Brands worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
