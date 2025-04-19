Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.65. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $33.27 and a 12 month high of $70.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

