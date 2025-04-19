Marwynn Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on April 22nd (NASDAQ:MWYN)

Marwynn’s (NASDAQ:MWYN – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, April 22nd. Marwynn had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 13th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Marwynn Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ MWYN opened at $4.40 on Friday. Marwynn has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $5.50.

Marwynn Company Profile

Marwynn Holdings, Inc is a holding company with no operations other than holding the shares of its two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, FuAn Enterprise, Inc (“FuAn”) and Grand Forest Cabinetry Inc (“Grand Forest”), that are in the supply chain business. Through our subsidiaries, we are committed to becoming a leading supply chain company in the U.S.

