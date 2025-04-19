WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 805,700 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the March 15th total of 1,416,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

WuXi AppTec Stock Performance

Shares of WuXi AppTec stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. WuXi AppTec has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $8.36.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

