WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 805,700 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the March 15th total of 1,416,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
WuXi AppTec Stock Performance
Shares of WuXi AppTec stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. WuXi AppTec has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $8.36.
WuXi AppTec Company Profile
