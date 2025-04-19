Andrew S. Broderick Acquires 595 Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Stock

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) insider Andrew S. Broderick bought 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,414 ($18.80) per share, with a total value of £8,413.30 ($11,186.41).

Wizz Air Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 1,460 ($19.41) on Friday. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,135 ($15.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,548 ($33.88). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,570.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,433.07. The company has a market cap of £1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,300 ($30.58) to GBX 2,400 ($31.91) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 220 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

