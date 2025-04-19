Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Insider Sells £59,066.54 in Stock

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) insider Ben Guyatt sold 37,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £59,066.54 ($78,535.49).

Forterra Stock Performance

Forterra plc has a 52-week low of GBX 146.40 ($1.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 200.50 ($2.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 163.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 169.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £359.42 million, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 7.60 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Forterra had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, analysts predict that Forterra plc will post 11.9888346 EPS for the current year.

Forterra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Forterra’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Forterra’s payout ratio is presently 78.21%.

Several analysts have commented on FORT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Forterra from GBX 260 ($3.46) to GBX 320 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Forterra from GBX 210 ($2.79) to GBX 220 ($2.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.26) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra is a leading UK manufacturer of essential clay and concrete building products, with a unique combination of strong market positions in clay bricks, concrete blocks and precast concrete flooring. Our heritage dates back many decades and the durability, longevity and inherent sustainability of our products is evident in the construction of buildings that last for generations; wherever you are in Britain, you won’t be far from a building with a Forterra product within its fabric.

Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.

