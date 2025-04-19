Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Acquires £152.37 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Charles Woodburn purchased 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,693 ($22.51) per share, for a total transaction of £152.37 ($202.59).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 28th, Charles Woodburn sold 877,344 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,565 ($20.81), for a total transaction of £13,730,433.60 ($18,256,127.64).

On Friday, March 14th, Charles Woodburn acquired 9 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,127 ($14.98) per share, with a total value of £101.43 ($134.86).

BAE Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 1,715.50 ($22.81) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,521.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,341.49. BAE Systems plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,012.50 ($13.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,415.25 ($18.82).

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

BAE Systems ( LON:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported GBX 68.50 ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BAE Systems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BAE Systems plc will post 73.537927 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a GBX 20.60 ($0.27) dividend. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $12.40. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 53.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($20.08) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,630 ($21.67) to GBX 1,725 ($22.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($19.15) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,528.75 ($20.33).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

