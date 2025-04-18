Short Interest in Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Rises By 87.2%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the March 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 102.7 days.
Konecranes Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KNCRF remained flat at $57.29 during trading hours on Friday. Konecranes has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.66.
About Konecranes
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Konecranes
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.