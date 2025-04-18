Short Interest in Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Rises By 87.2%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the March 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 102.7 days.

Konecranes Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KNCRF remained flat at $57.29 during trading hours on Friday. Konecranes has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.66.

About Konecranes

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services material handling solutions. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers workstation lifting system, overhead cranes, hazardous environment cranes and hoists, warehouse automation, and core of lifting, such as gears, motors, and controls; and provides crane advisory services.

