PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
PCCW Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PCCWY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.22. 739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788. PCCW has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84.
PCCW Company Profile
