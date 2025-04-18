Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Short Interest Up 84.5% in March

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the March 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Amprius Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 1,467,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $252.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.17. Amprius Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.21.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.39% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Kang Sun sold 34,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $107,524.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,282,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,603.73. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $28,376.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 421,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,260.57. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,088 shares of company stock valued at $235,025 in the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 50.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amprius Technologies by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 152,102 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 343.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,939 shares during the period. Finally, Lexington Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.