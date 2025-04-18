Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Short Interest Up 83.5% in March

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the March 15th total of 134,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,235.0 days.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OXBDF traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,035. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Oxford Biomedica has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $5.68.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

