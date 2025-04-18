Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Short Interest Up 83.5% in March

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the March 15th total of 134,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,235.0 days.
Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OXBDF traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,035. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Oxford Biomedica has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $5.68.
About Oxford Biomedica
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Biomedica
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.