Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IVAL stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,635. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $131.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.97. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $26.76.

Get Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

About Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. IVAL was launched on Dec 17, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.