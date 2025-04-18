Short Interest in PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ) Increases By 43.8%

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFXNZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. 1,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

About PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028

medley capital corp (mcc) is a financial services company located in 375 park ave, new york, new york, united states.

