BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the March 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLE. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,301,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 327,419 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,238,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth about $2,117,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 74,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,353. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

