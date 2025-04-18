Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Stock Acquired Rep. Bruce Westerman

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cummins stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Cummins Trading Up 0.3 %

Cummins stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.37. The company had a trading volume of 624,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,560. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.57.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $425.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.00.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

