Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Shares Acquired Rep. Bruce Westerman

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Nordea Bank Abp stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,809,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $14.57.

Nordea Bank Abp Cuts Dividend

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.9791 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Nordea Bank Abp’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRDBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

