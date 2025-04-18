Rep. Bruce Westerman Buys Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Starbucks stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,784,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,492,765. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.37.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Baird R W lowered Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.24.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

